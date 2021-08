The Western United States has experienced some of the most devastating wildfires in the nation's history. In 2017, the wildfire season brought unique challenges for Montana. Not only was it exceptionally hot and dry over a longer period of time, but fires burned across the entire state. A record 2,420 fires burned over 1.4 million acres that year, making it the most destructive fire season to date. As we enter fire season, it's important to understand the prevention methods your Cooperative has in place.