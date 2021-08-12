Cancel
Brenham Banner-Press
Cover picture for the articleAfter 92 years, her angels had become lonesome and called Kathleen Jeanne Brown back home, and with her she has taken a piece of each of our hearts. Kathleen, affectionately known as Aunt Jinny by many, died peacefully in her home on Aug. 9, 2021. She had just turned 92 on June 15. She spent her youth living in the Rio Grande Valley with her parents, beloved grandmother and her brother and sister. They lived in a grand house with large gardens and a lake. The house was originally intended to be the clubhouse on a resort property being developed by her father and another Chicago investor. The intention was to sell land in this semi-tropical area of Texas to wealthy northern investors as a winter getaway from their harsh winter season. The second world war broke out and those plans changed. My aunt developed her passion for gardening there at Piper’s Lake, working alongside the Mexican gardeners. She quickly learned Spanish as a youth and sometimes stubbornly refused to speak English to her parents. She met the love of her life, Wayne Brown, in the Valley and married him on June 25, 1946. They spent most of their married life in Houston. She worked in the Trust Department for John W Mecom for most of her years in Houston. She and Wayne moved to Brenham, where she continued to work until she was 85.

www.brenhambanner.com

