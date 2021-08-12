Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Warehouses: the latest boom in the UK real estate sector

By Julia Kollewe and Rob Davies
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37gndy_0bPF73gM00

The UK is in the midst of a record-breaking boom in the construction of cavernous sheds to support the soaring growth of online shopping during the pandemic, with floorspace more than twice the size of Hyde Park, London, due to be built this year.

According to research by Knight Frank, nearly 37m sq ft (3.4m sq metres) of warehouse space is slated for construction in 2021, up from 23m sq ft last year and 21m in 2019.

Two huge, looming, shiny-grey sheds epitomise this rapidly spreading retail architecture trend

A report by the property consultancy found investment in UK warehouses totalled a record £6bn in the first half of 2021, more than double the £2.7bn recorded in the same period last year, and 54% higher than the previous record in 2018. Overseas investors from the rest of Europe, the US, Korea and China accounted for more than half of the total.

On Tuesday, John Lewis announced it is to lease a 1m sq ft warehouse at Fenny Lock in Milton Keynes from Tesco that will employ 500 people and become the chain’s second-biggest distribution centre after nearby Magna Park.

This latest mega-shed will help the chain keep up with online purchases, which have risen to 60% of overall sales, from 40% before the pandemic. This shift is reflected across the sector as a whole, with online making up 32% of all retail spending in the first five months of 2021, compared with 19% in 2019.

All these sales need to be stored and shipped from somewhere, and some estimates suggest the UK must increase its warehouse space by 14% to meet demand, although for that to happen staff will be needed in an economy that is wrestling with labour shortages.

There are more than 1m open vacancies, according to the recruitment website Adzuna. Such shortages mean that much of the floorspace that Knight Frank identified as being under way will probably be delayed into 2022, meaning next year could be the one that breaks the annual construction record.

warehouse map

Unsurprisingly, Amazon is a major player in the warehouse boom. In July, data from estate agent Savills showed that the online retailer had signed 18 letting deals since the start of the year, compared with 19 for the whole of 2020. Last year’s total will soon be met, according to Property Week, by the signing of a 20-year lease on a 700,000 sq ft site at Magna Park in Lutterworth, Leicestershire, a deal worth a cool £97m.

James Seppala, the head of real estate for Europe at Blackstone, said : “Whilst historically, occupier demand in the logistics sector was closely correlated to GDP growth, the ongoing e-commerce revolution is driving meaningful increases in demand for warehouse space throughout Europe. That in turn is driving vacancy levels to historic lows, resulting in market rental growth.”

It isn’t just about cardboard box deliveries, though. Real estate developer and investor Goodman this week broke ground on a 117,500 sq ft warehouse just to store fine wines on behalf for Britain’s oldest wine and spirit merchant, Berry Bros & Rudd, according to Logistics Manager.

Data centres – which store digital information, process orders and handle shipping and supply chain logistics – are another component of the soaraway warehouse market. The UK has the second-biggest hub of them in the world, after Virginia in the US, based all around the M25.

On former industrial land on the easternmost edge of London, two huge, looming, shiny-grey sheds epitomise this rapidly spreading retail architecture trend.

These modern megaliths, just outside Rainham, were built over nine months by Segro, the UK’s biggest warehouse and data centre builder, with a market value of £14bn. They boast photovoltaic cells on the roof, interior “living walls” of plants to boost staff wellbeing and electric vehicle charging points in the carpark.

One is fully let, to Focus Logistics and the London ambulance service, while in the second, one unit is under offer. On the day the Guardian visits, yet another potential tenant is looking around the other. Nearby, at Segro’s Newham park, two similar structures were snapped up before completion by the logistics firms DHL and DPD.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o9uxo_0bPF73gM00
Aerial view of the A282 near the M25 looking Thurrock, Essex. Photograph: Alamy

Segro’s sheds in the east Midlands are even bigger, providing up to 500,000 sq ft of space to tenants ranging from retailers to distribution companies, while its inner city sites cater for “last mile” logistics, the final leg of goods deliveries, and start-ups such as Getir, Gorillas, Weezy and Zapp that supply groceries within 10-20 minutes of ordering.

Private equity groups, led by US firms Blackstone and KKR, are now piling into the UK warehouse market, attracted by rapid growth in rents. Blackstone recently clinched a £1.3bn deal to take over the UK property developer St Modwen, which includes a warehouse arm. Other investors include Cerberus in partnership with Australia’s Arrow Capital Partners, and Apollo.

Canadian real estate investor Oxford Properties has just teamed up with London-based Logistics Capital Partners to develop a 734-acre site near Birmingham into a £1bn logistics hub, with plans for giant sheds of up to 1m sq ft and heights of 30 metres (98 feet).

Meanwhile British Land, one of Britain’s biggest developers, has sold off a large chunk of offices, supermarkets and shopping malls and is buying up retail parks and warehouses around London instead.

Not everyone is so keen on the idea of a mega-shed springing up next door, and there have been several high-profile planning rows. Stockport council threw out a proposal in March by the developer Quorum to expand Bredbury industrial estate into the green belt, with critics arguing the giant warehouses would “ruin the Tame valley”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z8Jwx_0bPF73gM00
Amazon ‘fulfilment centre’ warehouse in Peterborough. Photograph: Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Residents in Warrington condemned an 18-metre-high distribution centre built beside their cul-de-sac as an “eyesore” and a “monstrosity”. Meanwhile in Milton Keynes, calls are continuing for a fresh review of the council’s decision to allow a warehouse in Blakelands to double in height from nine to 18 metres, after the consultant whose investigation backed the move resigned.

Local opposition is unlikely to dampen the ardour of global investors for more shed space. Marcus de Minckwitz, the head of the Savills industrial and logistics team for Europe, says: “There doesn’t seem to be a single global investment house that doesn’t have sheds at the top of their shopping list at the moment. There has been a big, intense focus on last-mile and urban logistics, primarily because that is where some of the biggest rental growth will come.”

According to Charles Binks, the head of Knight Frank’s logistics and industrial arm, every billion of online sales requires about 1.4m sq ft of warehouse space, with rents rising alongside demand. In the logistics hotspot of Northampton, for example, they are now at between £7.50 and 7.75 per sq ft, up from £6.50 to £6.75 this time last year and £5.50 before the pandemic. “Deals are being done with no discount at all.”

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

Binks adds: “For the first time that I can remember we’ve had people that started looking in the north-west or the Midlands ending up taking space in South Yorkshire because they needed the space and couldn’t wait.

“They will compromise on location but not on specification. They want good yards, good height, plenty of doors.”

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Kkr#Gdp#Warehouses#Uk#Knight Frank#Tesco#Savills#Blackstone#Berry Bros Rudd#Soaraway#Focus Logistics#Dhl#Dpd#A282#Kkr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
IndustryThe Guardian

Australia’s Pfizer purchase from vaccine-sharing Covax stockpile under fire

Australia’s purchase of 500,000 Pfizer doses from the global vaccine-sharing Covax initiative has renewed debate about whether more Covid-19 vaccines should be reserved for developing countries. On Tuesday Labor and the Australian Council for International Development questioned Australia’s purchase of 500,000 doses from the World Health Organization-run scheme, which was...
CarsThe Guardian

Bp pulse pledge to charge up its customer experience

In June, I featured the case of WK from North Yorkshire, who had been waiting for more than two months for bp pulse to come and install a charging point at her home to enable her to start using her new Renault Zoe electric car. The charger’s installation had been part of the car’s purchase price.
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

China looks to reel in heavily indebted real estate sector

China is cutting off another source of money from residential real estate developers: private equity funds. The government-endorsed Asset Management Association of China informed pe firms it would no longer accept registrations to set up such funds for real estate investment, according to Bloomberg. It’s the latest step in the...
Real Estatepropertyindustryeye.com

Strutt & Parker forecasts 10% UK price growth for 2021

With two-thirds of the year now past, Strutt & Parker has doubled its previous-quarter prediction of 5% best-case scenario growth in 2021 for the UK to 10%, with a downside risk of 5% growth. The best-case scenario growth for Prime Central London (PCL) this year remains at 5% growth. Strutt...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Retail Banking Market Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC, ICBC

The ' Retail Banking market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Retail Banking market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Retail Banking market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
Businesskfgo.com

“UK for sale”: Britain’s year of private equity buyouts

LONDON (Reuters) – This year’s unprecedented private equity buying spree in Britain is causing unease among politicians, trade unions and investors, about potential job losses and rising debt. But generous price premia are also raising asset managers’ expectations of higher share prices for the London stock market after years of...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

GRAPHIC-"UK for sale": Britain's year of private equity buyouts

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - This year’s unprecedented private equity buying spree in Britain is causing unease among politicians, trade unions and investors, about potential job losses and rising debt. But generous price premia are also raising asset managers’ expectations of higher share prices for the London stock market after...
Economyfinextra.com

LendInvest secures £150m partnership with Barclays and HSBC

LendInvest, an asset management platform for property finance, has agreed a £150 million partnership with Barclays and HSBC to get funding to UK property entrepreneurs. The agreement will see the banks fund speciality short-term mortgages through LendInvest’s digital platform, which helps borrowers access property finance in as little as a matter of days.
hotelnewsresource.com

Latest UK GDP Figures Shows Importance of Hospitality Sector in Driving Economic Recovery

Data published by the ONS today (12th August) reveal the UK economy grew by 4.8% in Q2 2021 as coronavirus restrictions were lifted. Further analysis as part of the UKHospitality Quarterly Tracker, produced by CGA, shows the significant contribution made by the sector; responsible for 40% of the UK’s total economic growth from Q1 to Q2 2021.
Economyirei.com

Asia Pacific warehouse sector continues to show resilience

Melbourne and Brisbane experienced the largest quarterly declines in vacancy rates in a decade, while rents in Beijing recorded the sharpest increase in the region, rising 4.4 percent year-over-year (y-o-y), as China’s economic rebound gathered pace, reported Knight Frank. While prime warehouse rents in Singapore fell 3.9 percent YoY, the...
EconomyCNBC

'Made in China' products are running into new logistics problems

Chinese home appliance company Hisense has big plans to sell more goods overseas, but it said global shipping congestion has multiplied costs and caused delays. It's not been easy, generally, for Chinese multinationals. Out of about 3,400 Chinese companies that operate internationally, only about 200 make more than $1 billion in sales overseas, said James Root, partner at Bain.
The Day

Once the world's busiest port, London aims to revive its river trade roots

Cathryn Spain spends most of her workdays motoring up and down the River Thames, a senior harbor master making sure goods flow through the Port of London without incident. "A typical day for me is responding to things that go wrong, so hopefully that doesn't happen too often," she said one morning on patrol in early July. "We're here responding to any situations that arrive, difficulties that people have. Yeah, it's basically getting things sorted."
Businessinsideevs.com

Rivian Looking At Same Factory Site Rumored For Tesla Giga UK

Last week, rumors about Rivian planning to set up an assembly plant in the UK surfaced online. If true, that would mean the EV startup has started planning its third plant already, even though it has yet to bring a production model to the road. Now, more details about what...
Real Estateworldpropertyjournal.com

Nine Way Real Estate Enters Dubai Real Estate Market

Dubai's real estate sector has just reached in June 2021 a record of sale transactions, the highest in value in eight years (according to Mo'asher, Dubai's official sales price index), proof of the vitality and attractiveness of the property market in the Emirate. Is this post-lockdown vitality of the real estate industry the sign Monica Garcia Ricardo, an accomplished and award-winning Dubai based realtor, was waiting for to open Nine Way Real Estate, a boutique size brokerage, built on traditional values of service and integrity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy