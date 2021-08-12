Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Guardian

UK spending far more on polluting policies than green ones, says WWF

By Fiona Harvey Environment correspondent
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33IOVN_0bPF702B00
Rishi Sunak Photograph: Peter Nicholls/PA

The UK government is spending many times more on measures that will increase greenhouse gas emissions than on policies to tackle the climate crisis, according to an analysis of the spring budget .

Only £145m in the March 2021 budget was devoted to environmental spending, most of it on the post-Brexit emissions trading scheme for industry, according to an analysis by the conservation charity WWF. But the cost of tax breaks to companies to encourage investment came to more than £34bn, while maintaining the fuel duty freeze – for an 11th consecutive year – is costing about £4.5bn in lost revenues.

Tensions over the government’s commitment to net zero emissions, and the potential cost of policies to meet the target, are said to be one of the chief bones of contention between the prime minister and the chancellor, Rishi Sunak. The two are said to have had at least one blazing row recently .

Related: Major climate changes inevitable and irreversible – IPCC’s starkest warning yet

In all, WWF found that measures in the 2021 budget that would increase emissions were worth about £40bn. The findings come from a new “budget tagging tool” developed by the charity with help from Vivid Economics, which measures the impact of policy decisions that affect the environment.

Isabella O’Dowd, the head of climate at WWF, said: “The spring budget showed a disconnect between the government’s rhetoric and the reality of what it’s doing. The ambition [on emissions-cutting targets] is great, but now we really need to see the policies that will deliver.”

She said the landmark report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change , published on Monday, which found the world was heading for more than 1.5C of global heating within the next two decades, showed how urgent it was for ministers to act.

The UK will host vital UN climate talks, called Cop26 , this November in Glasgow, aimed at bringing all countries together with new national commitments to cut emissions in line with the ambition of the Paris agreement of holding temperature rises to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, beyond which the impacts of climate breakdown are likely to become more devastating.

“With nature in freefall and the climate in crisis, the clock is ticking for the planet,” said O’Dowd. “It’s not yet too late to prevent global warming rising above 1.5C – that is in our hands. But the UK government must play its part by keeping every climate promise it has made.”

She said separate estimates showed the UK could benefit to the tune of about £90bn in the form of new jobs, health benefits and infrastructure if the government took a greener approach to investment and spending.

A spokesperson for the Treasury said the government rejected the WWF analysis. “These misleading claims fail to recognise the £12bn we already pledged to spend in support of our 10-point plan for a green industrial revolution. The budget built on that with further funding allocations and ambitious plans on green finance, and the UK Infrastructure Bank, which will help finance green projects across the UK.”

In the budget, Sunak announced a new measure that would allow companies to claim their spending on certain productivity investments, plus an extra 30%, against any tax they owed. This “super-deduction” was spoken of at the time as a measure that could help to spur green investment. However, there is no guarantee that any of the investment covered by it will be green, and critics have pointed out that companies investing in new fossil fuel development could claim the tax break.

WWF urged the government to put in place a “net zero test” so that all policies would have to be proven to contribute to the net zero emissions target, or at least be compatible with it, in order to be adopted.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Un#Paris Climate Agreement#Uk#Post Brexit#Ipcc#Vivid Economics#Un#Treasury
Related
Public SafetyThe Guardian

Gun licence applicants in UK face social media checks after Plymouth attack

Applicants for permission to own a firearm or shotgun will be subject to social media checks after the Plymouth mass shooting, ministers have said. Questions have been asked about how the Keyham gunman Jake Davison, 22, obtained a firearms licence and carried out his attack, in which he killed five people before turning the gun on himself.
EnvironmentThe Guardian

The Observer view on Britain’s net-zero plan

The language of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s report on global warming last week was unusual for its uncompromising candour. As its authors made vividly clear, the world can no longer seek solace in the expectation that it can continue the unrestricted burning of gas, coal and oil without triggering devastation. Widespread flooding, severe droughts, rising sea levels, melting ice caps, coral reef destruction, heatwaves and forest fires will surely intensify unless we change our ways, the report’s authors emphasised.
EnvironmentNBC New York

Firms Line Up ‘Green' Ammonia for Fertilizer and Future Fuel

A number of firms are attempting to reduce the environmental effects of ammonia production. In the latest development, Statkraft, Aker Clean Hydrogen and fertilizer specialist Yara have launched a company focused on the production of "green" ammonia. As society attempts to find ways to reduce its environmental footprint, decarbonizing a...
Economytheiet.org

More than 75,000 green jobs lost in past five years, Labour says

Sir Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition, said the UK must lead by example on the climate crisis through a 'Green New Deal', investing in renewable energy and other green technologies. Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) cited by Labour showed that more than 75,000 green jobs have been lost between 2014 and 2019.
Posted by
Grist

Biden-backed ‘blue’ hydrogen may pollute more than coal, study finds

This story was originally published by The Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. The large infrastructure bill passed by the U.S. Senate and hailed by Joe Biden as a key tool to tackle the climate crisis includes billions of dollars to support a supposedly clean fuel that is potentially even more polluting than coal, new research has found.
Posted by
newschain

UK travellers put off by changing policies, travel boss says

British holidaymakers have faced more uncertainty than many other Europeans in recent months, the boss of one of the continent’s biggest travel companies has said. Tui chief executive Friedrich Joussen said that UK travellers had been put off by changing policies from the UK Government. He singled out ministers’ decision...
BBC

Climate: WWF warns UK spending is lagging behind targets

A new analysis suggests the current level of UK spending to combat climate change is lagging behind what advisers say is needed. A study by the pressure group WWF says new green policies in the March 2021 Budget add up to just 0.01% of GDP. But the government's own advisory...
Shropshire Star

Budget ‘doesn’t add up’ to secure a green future – WWF analysis

Environmental charity warns the Government is not delivering on climate promises such as cutting emissions by 78% by 2035 and to zero by mid-century. Only a tiny fraction of this year’s Budget was for new policies to tackle climate change – with much more focused on measures that could push up emissions, analysis finds.
Environmenttheiet.org

UK failing to fund its climate change commitments, WWF report finds

Only a tiny fraction of the UK government’s 2021 Budget was directed towards climate-change mitigation policies despite its promises, a new analysis by environmental charity WWF has found. A Budget tagging tool designed to track UK spending on green policies found that an amount equivalent to just 0.01 per cent...
AgriculturePosted by
The Independent

Climate crisis: Can going vegan save the world?

The great project of our species has been agriculture. Since the end of the last ice age, around 11,000 years ago, humans have been hell-bent on farming our way to prosperity. And after a slow start, we seem to have become incredibly good at it. Over the millennia, gradual improvements...
Environmentresilience.org

IPCC Climate Report Signals “Code Red” for Humanity, but the reality is so much worse

Following on the heels of the “Net Zero by 2050” roadmap (NZE) from the International Energy Agency (IEA), is the latest IPCC Climate Report, which signals a “code red” for humankind in terms of widespread extreme weather events. It unequivocally establishes a near-linear relationship between cumulative anthropogenic CO2 emissions, as a result of burning fossil fuels and deforestation, and the planetary warming that is driving climate change.
Environmentncadvertiser.com

Letter: Latest climate report must stir greater action

The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (“Global warming ‘code red’ issued,” Aug. 10) will be in the news cycle for a few days. People will have conversations with friends and neighbors. After a few days, the talk may subside. We have seen this scenario before. But,...
ChinaPosted by
TheConversationAU

Australia is at risk of taking the wrong tack at the Glasgow climate talks, and slamming China is only part of it

Buried within the prime minister’s response to the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is just about everything we’re at risk of getting wrong at the Glasgow climate talks in October. After slamming China — whose emissions per person are half of Australia’s — for not doing more to cut emissions, Scott Morrison said the Glasgow talks were the “biggest multilateral global negotiation the world has ever known”. If he treats the talks as just another (big) negotiation, we’re in trouble. The way the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade usually treats negotiations is hold something back, hold out the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy