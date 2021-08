Over a period of four hours Sunday afternoon, Mike Espitia and a team of 30 barbers and stylists from throughout the area provided free haircuts to 308 local students. Espitia, owner of GoldStar Barber Studio in College Station and GoldStar Barber Academy in Bryan, set a goal of 300 students for his fourth-annual Back 2 School free haircut event held at the academy’s location on Briarcrest Drive. He founded the event four years ago and expanded it by working with other local businesses — which he described as “the backbone of the community” — and the I Heart Bryan nonprofit organization.