Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Beautiful Designer Specified Finishes to be Featured In Unsold Residences at Ronto’s Omega High-Rise

Florida Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA s construction continues to progress, The Ronto Group announced that the unsold residences at its Omega high-rise in Bonita Bay will showcase beautiful designer specified feature and finish packages that will be installed as the residences are completed. Homebuyers still have an opportunity to customize their finish selections for a very limited time and are encouraged to make their purchase decisions now. Omega is a new 27-floor high-rise tower being built by Ronto within Bonita Bay and will be the final luxury high-rise tower built at Bonita Bay. Construction progress is evident throughout the building. Kitchen and bathroom cabinetry and tile and sliding glass door panels are being installed. Painters are currently working on level 12 and windows have been installed except on the top four floors. The pool on Omega’s spectacular amenity deck has been formed and construction of the massive pool deck is progressing.

naples.floridaweekly.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omega#High Rise#Windows#The Ronto Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Home & GardenFlorida Weekly

Waterfront estate sells at historic price in Park Shore

An exquisite waterfront estate located at 233 Mermaids Bight has sold for $13.7 million — it is the most expensive single-family home sale in the history of Park Shore. Custom designed and built by its owner, this one-of-a-kind residence evokes coastal elegance inside and out, from its lavish interior design to an outdoor oasis complete with a deep-water dock. The property was marketed exclusively by Kim Price of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Central Naples office.
Coppell, TXDallas News

Take a look at this stylish 5-bedroom home in Coppell built in 2018

This Coppell home sits on a corner lot with plenty of indoor and outdoor amenities well-suited to family life. The home is 4,803 square feet with five bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. Built in 2018, the home has contemporary and on-trend design elements like an all-white, clean and crisp design accented with blacks and browns.
Home & GardenFlorida Weekly

House Hunting

This Madison II floorplan built by Stock Construction has stunning northwest lake views in the picturesque and low fee community of The Isles of Collier Preserve. The design features a split bedroom plan with the primary bedroom and bathroom enjoying privacy from the three en-suite bedrooms. The outdoor entertaining area flows seamlessly with the indoors through zero corner and pocket sliding glass doors. The outdoor area features travertine decking, a full kitchen, picture window screen cage, fire bowls, custom LED lights and a heated pool and spa. Inside the chef’s kitchen has an expansive island, contrasting cabinetry, quartz countertops, gas cooking, an integrated beverage center, walk-in pantry and upgraded stainless steel appliances. Additional details include a large utility room, three-car garage and a Sonos system.
Times Union

Woodcraft's New WoodRiver® Clamp Features Unique User-Friendly Design

Woodcraft adds new clamp to WoodRiver® product line. A simpler clamping solution is now available at Woodcraft – WoodRiver® Quick Twist Bar Clamps in three sizes. “Woodcraft is excited to make this improved clamp design available to customers,” President and CEO Jack Bigger said. “The product development team continually surveys our tool line to ensure it meets or exceeds customers’ needs.”
Home & Garden6sqft

For $950K, this FiDi one-bedroom is big on closets and outdoor space

For under $1 million, this one-bedroom Financial District apartment sure has a lot to offer. The place itself isn’t huge at 583 square feet, but there’s a beautiful 230-square-foot terrace and a surprising amount of closet space. It’s located at the high-end Greenwich Club condo at 88 Greenwich Street. The...
Linwood, NJAtlantic City Press

This refurbished Linwood home may evoke the kind in which some buyers grew up

While many homebuyers in these uncertain times are looking for a residence that offers contemporary comforts and conveniences as well as a strategic location, for some, there’s nothing that equals the serendipity of also finding one with an environment that evokes fond childhood recollections they can in turn recreate for their children.
Interior DesignCulpeper Star Exponent

17 no-fail tips for arranging furniture

No matter the size of your rooms, having the right furniture arrangement will make them more enjoyable. Here are 17 tips for arranging furniture around the house. If you’re not sure how to arrange furniture in a living room, orient seating so it takes advantage of whatever view your room has to offer, whether it’s a TV or a bank of windows. Create your own focal point by hanging a large piece of wall art or arranging a vignette of favorite objects on a console or bookshelf.
Interior DesignWashington Post

Tips on incorporating wainscoting into your home decor

Architectural details such as wainscoting, coffered ceilings, crown moldings and beadboard panels, often associated with traditional homes, can be introduced to nearly any home regardless of the style. Wainscoting was originally used to insulate the bottom half of plaster walls, add durability and to protect the walls from dirt. Today, wainscoting, which traditionally covers the lower half of walls, is purely decorative.
Interior Designsurfd.com

The best surf-inspired home decor

So you want to introduce surf style into your home environment and are not sure where to begin? This article will help you discover furniture and decorative ideas that bring elements of the surfing experience into your home. What are some considerations when designing your interior?. Before rushing to buy...
EconomyFlorida Weekly

Fifth Avenue South BID releases new Movers & Shapers podcast series episodes

The Fifth Avenue South Business Improvement District has released two new episodes of its podcast series “Movers & Shapers,” featuring Bob Gibbs, chief executive officer of Gibbs Planning Group; and Kristen Coury, founder, producing artistic director and chief executive officer of the Gulfshore Playhouse. Mr. Gibbs is an urban retail...
Florida Weekly

New restaurants planned for Naples area

Q: Just out of curiosity, what is going to happen to the old Deep Lagoon location since they moved to the Pelican Bay Marketplace commercial center? Is it for sale or is it being offered for lease? — Silvana Presiga, Naples. A: It turns out that the owners of Deep...
Naples, FLFlorida Weekly

“Fall” into Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary programs

Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, located in Naples, has announced a variety of guided walks to be hosted at the Blair Audubon Center for fall season. Guided walks on the boardwalk are some of the best ways to learn about and experience the Western Everglades. Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary is an Important...
Sanibel, FLFlorida Weekly

Luxurious home near the beach

This Sanibel ground-level home at 1266 and 1268 Par View Drive sits on two lots for additional privacy and has 4 bedrooms, 4 baths (3 are ensuites), impact windows and doors with an office den and no grout marble flooring. The home has a private dining room with built-in cabinets, vaulted high tray ceilings and electric curtains in the living room. There is a large pool and sundeck area, kitchen with eat-in dining area, large master bedroom suite with mitered glass sitting area and private upstairs bedroom suite with open sun deck. With the beach only about a 15-minute walk away, join the semi-private Sanibel Island Golf Club or tennis club, also nearby. McMurray and Members of Royal Shell Real Estate lists the home at $2,295,000. For more information, contact John Nicholson at 239-849-3250 or John@McMurrayandMembers.com. ¦
Fort Myers Beach, FLFlorida Weekly

OUR THREE FOR 3

Lani Kai Island Resort, 1400 Estero Blvd., Fort Myers Beach; 239-463-3111 or www.bayinnfmb.com. Forget the chairs, forget the booths. You get glider seating at the Sun Deck Restaurant, atop the sixth floor of the Lani Kai. And did we mention the Gulf view? It’s glorious and it’s unobstructed. Views aside, the Sun Deck offers specials each night. It’s also open all day, starting at 8 a.m., and has a happy hour that is 4-7 p.m. daily. Live entertainment now is presented from the Sun Deck Sky Stage 5-9 p.m. daily. There also is outside dining at the resort’s Sabal Palm patio.
BusinessFlorida Weekly

Name That Company

I trace my roots back to 1985, when two guys founded me, aiming to build a strong portfolio of global brands. They succeeded, as I now encompass AEG Tools, Dirt Devil, Empire Level, Hart, Homelite, Hoover, Imperial Blades, Milwaukee Tool, Oreck, Ryobi, Stiletto Tools and Vax. Some of my brands are more than 100 years old — Hoover began in 1907, Stiletto in 1901 and Empire in 1919. Today, based in Hong Kong and with a market value recently near $33 billion, I specialize in power tools, outdoor power equipment, floor care and appliances. Who am I? ¦
Palmdale, FLFlorida Weekly

Gatorama’s alligator hatching festival begins Aug. 21

With baby alligators are chirping, grunting and snapping out of their shells this time of year, Gatorama’s 18th Annual Alligator Hatching Festival will offer attendees the opportunity to hold and hatch alligator eggs in their hands. The family-friendly festival takes place at the animal park located at 10665 U.S. Highway 27 in Palmdale. Tickets are now available for the event, which is scheduled for Aug. 21-23 and 26-29.

Comments / 0

Community Policy