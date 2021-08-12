Beautiful Designer Specified Finishes to be Featured In Unsold Residences at Ronto’s Omega High-Rise

A s construction continues to progress, The Ronto Group announced that the unsold residences at its Omega high-rise in Bonita Bay will showcase beautiful designer specified feature and finish packages that will be installed as the residences are completed. Homebuyers still have an opportunity to customize their finish selections for a very limited time and are encouraged to make their purchase decisions now. Omega is a new 27-floor high-rise tower being built by Ronto within Bonita Bay and will be the final luxury high-rise tower built at Bonita Bay. Construction progress is evident throughout the building. Kitchen and bathroom cabinetry and tile and sliding glass door panels are being installed. Painters are currently working on level 12 and windows have been installed except on the top four floors. The pool on Omega’s spectacular amenity deck has been formed and construction of the massive pool deck is progressing.