Waterfront estate sells at historic price in Park Shore

Florida Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn exquisite waterfront estate located at 233 Mermaids Bight has sold for $13.7 million — it is the most expensive single-family home sale in the history of Park Shore. Custom designed and built by its owner, this one-of-a-kind residence evokes coastal elegance inside and out, from its lavish interior design to an outdoor oasis complete with a deep-water dock. The property was marketed exclusively by Kim Price of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Central Naples office.

