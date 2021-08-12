Waterfront estate sells at historic price in Park Shore

Awesome Waterfront Home! Available for Sale or Trade!* You+GGll easily fall in Love with this beautiful Home. The front faces a breathtaking view of the Bay, while the back embraces a quintessential lake view. This Dream home is open and spacious with lots of windows providing beautiful vista views and ample daylight throughout. Home boasts lower-level entertainment space, front and rear decks, private dock, expansive BBQ and event patio, hardwood floors and a sunroom to name a few. Inside the home there is an open concept 2-stoy living room. Everywhere you look there are stunning views and ample daylight from floor to ceiling windows and skylights. Enter the kitchen and dining room area you+GGll find an open concept and access to the sunroom/patio, perfect for morning coffee and water views to start the day off right! Kitchen has plenty of storage, a breakfast bar and is ready for the most discerning chef. Sunroom encompasses the full back of the home giving you 180 degrees of viewing pleasure. The main level also has a bedroom and full bath. As we go up the stairs to the master bedroom, you+GGll find an enormous 16+GGx40+GG room with vaulted ceiling, double closets, private balcony facing the lake and an en-suite bath. The second bedroom is perfect for children and has its own sitting/play area. As we wrap up on the ground level it contains an awesome entertainment/family room space. It has a build in bar and can easily be sectioned off for movie night and a gaming area. This floor also boosts a large bedroom and its own full bath perfect for guest or in-laws. The laundry area has extra storage space for all your outdoor equipment. The rear yard has an amazing patio and BBQ area that overlooks your own personal beach front and pier. The perfect Oasis! The front has enough parking for storing boat and multiple cars. Location wise you are less than 10 minutes to Compass Point Golf Course and Oak Harbor Marina. Fast access to Route 100 & 605 for ease of commute. Love it or Leave it with our 24 Month Buy It Back or Sell it for Free Guarantee!* Have a Home to Sell? Buy this Home and We Will Buy Yours for Cash!* Schedule a Tour Today!