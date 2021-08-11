Cancel
Cyberpunk-themed Game “Glitchpunk” Available Now in Early Access on PC

By Aaron Nashar
attackofthefanboy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlitchpunk is a brand new top-down action game, following the cyberpunk games trend with a GTA 2 old-school feel, is now available in Early Access on PC via Steam. The game promises to be the game that combines adrenaline-pumping experiences in a “neon-soaked” world that is ridden with cults and gans, with a profound story that addresses serious topics such as religion, xenophobia, and transhumanism.

