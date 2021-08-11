Cyberpunk-themed Game “Glitchpunk” Available Now in Early Access on PC

I Am Dead, an adventure puzzler from Hollow Ponds and Annapurna Interactive, launched into Steam last year and is now available for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. I Am Dead launched into Steam to "very positive" reviews. Like Spiritfarer, I Am Dead seems to combine heavier themes such as the idea of death with a gorgeous game world and a gentle sense of humour. In I Am Dead, we play as Morris Lupton, who used to be the curator of the museum on Shelmerston Island. As the game's title cheerfully tells us, Morris is dead. He and the ghost of his dog Sparky set out to save Shelmerston, which they do by locating the ghosts across the island — going into memories and visiting their old haunts to understand their lives. Morris has an odd ability which lets him sort of slice objects in half to get a better look at their contents, and you'll be relying on this mechanic as you explore Shelmerston. I Am Dead is available now for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.