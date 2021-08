Call of Duty: Warzone has launched a surprise update for August 5, so here’s the full list of changes and additions with this patch. As this is a surprise patch, there isn’t a whole lot to talk about here. Still, the patch does give two particular weapons a set of rebalancing. It’s clear Raven Software felt the weapons were much too strong or weak to wait for a bigger patch, so we’re instead getting it today. Given the size of the patch is small, it’s not much of an inconvenience anyways. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Warzone’s August 5 update!