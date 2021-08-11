Pokémon GO Eevee Community Day Guide – Everything you Need to Know

While Pokémon GO players might have their own wish list when it comes to events, Niantic always has different ideas, so it’s time once again to enjoy Eevee Community Day this time in August 2021. We’ve had one of these before, but a lot has changed since then, including the addition of a new Eeveelution to the game. So it makes sense to have another big celebration for the fan favorite Pokémon. And with two days of bonuses to enjoy, plus extra time for exclusive moves, there’s a lot you need to know to prepare for the event. To help here is our Eevee Community Day guide for Pokémon GO in August 2021.