Diablo 2: Resurrected is almost here, a remaster of the classic 2000 action role-playing hack-and-slash game from Blizzard and will also include the 2001 expansion Lord of Destruction. The new remaster will feature upgrade 3D models with the ability to toggle between the new and legacy visuals. Diablo 2: Resurrected will also support 4K resolution and 7.1 Dolby Surround sound. One really interesting note about the new remaster is that the developers somehow got save files from the original game to work on Diablo 2: Resurrected completely by accident. So if you’re an OG player of the game, you can pick up right from where you left off all of those years ago, assuming you still have the same file.