Tuesday, August 17th, 3:50 A.M. Many will call today's weather refreshing. We are very overcast this morning with isolated drizzle and temperatures starting off mainly in the 50s to low 60s. This afternoon we will see decreasing clouds and high temperatures about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday, mainly in the mid 70s around the metro. Mostly sunny tomorrow and Thursday, with highs in the mid 80s. Mostly cloudy and cooler on Friday with a high of 76. Saturday brings morning clouds, then sunny in the afternoon, high of 80. Partly sunny on Sunday, high of 78. Mostly sunny and 80 on Monday.