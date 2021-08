You may know Ted Allen from a variety of places. Host of Food Network's "Chopped" and Bravo TV's "Queer Eye," Allen has also written two books and numerous articles dedicated to those who love to cook, bake, drink, and who all-around love the foodie lifestyle, according to his website. The television host lives in Brooklyn in a 140-year old home that he and his partner renovated (per Food Network). But he wasn't going to let the constraints of living in an urban neighborhood keep him from his passion — gardening.