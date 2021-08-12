We Asked 7 Stylish Parents: What’s the Best Baby Shower Gift You’ve Received?

While feting the arrival of a new baby with something indulgent can be fun, there’s no denying that a sterling silver feeding spoon is not the most functional of gifts. But the quest for a baby shower gift that marries form and function can be daunting—particularly for the child-free who may not be thinking as practically as those with experience. To make the search easier, we’ve roped in a panel of seasoned experts—real parents!—to tell us what they know and share their take on the best baby shower gifts. From the things they’ve loved receiving to the presents that made a memorable impact, this list of ideas will show your expectant friends just how much you love them (and their impending perma-plus-ones).