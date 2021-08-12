Watts runs for judge

Local attorney John Watts has announced he will be a candidate for 7th Ward City Court Judge. The election is scheduled for March 26 with early voting on March 12-19. “The 7th Ward City Court plays an important role in our community,” Watts said. “I have over 30 years of civil and criminal legal experience, and I currently serve as the Magistrate Judge for the Town of Springfield. This experience will be very important for the next city court judge. I will bring a conservative philosophy to the court and not legislate from the bench.”