Hammond, LA

Watts runs for judge

Hammond Daily Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal attorney John Watts has announced he will be a candidate for 7th Ward City Court Judge. The election is scheduled for March 26 with early voting on March 12-19. “The 7th Ward City Court plays an important role in our community,” Watts said. “I have over 30 years of civil and criminal legal experience, and I currently serve as the Magistrate Judge for the Town of Springfield. This experience will be very important for the next city court judge. I will bring a conservative philosophy to the court and not legislate from the bench.”

