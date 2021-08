Today marks my third time in Amber Cove in 28 days, and you know what? I’m absolutely okay with that. As I mentioned yesterday, as a ship-head, this is one of my favorite ports to visit from a technical standpoint because upon arrival, the captain has to maneuver the ship into position and then back into the port. I’ll be honest, I’d love to be on the bridge observing this whole process. How cool would that be?