Breaking Down The Leafs’ Depth – And Training Camp Battles

It’s the dog days of summer, but there’s always time and topics to discuss when it comes to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Today, let’s examine the likely battles for open positions on the team. The big picture can change, of course, with a major trade before training camp. But with management committed to its core, and to bringing back most of the roster from this past season, there won’t be many available roster spots, and the ones that are open will probably be contested ferociously by players on the periphery.