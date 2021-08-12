I Tried 3 Different Washable Rugs—Here’s the One That Actually Held Up

While there is no one specific recipe for plant styling, there are some basic guidelines to help you get started. The most important thing to remember is that whatever you do should reflect your personal style. Don’t be afraid to try a few variations on plants, planters, and their placement before settling on the ideal setup that works best for you. Look for inspiration around you. There is so much information, knowledge, and creativity out there. As long as you’re mindful of the care requirements for each of your plants, you can even try sitting with a few different setups to see how they feel. Perhaps you have a plant that you thought might be great in a certain location but come to find that it’s blocking the walkway a little bit or isn’t having the impact that you were hoping for. It’s all about trial and error, so don’t let that hold you back from adjusting as you see fit.