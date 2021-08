LONDON (Reuters) - The British pound slipped against the dollar and was little changed against the euro on Monday, with risk appetite in global markets weak after economic data from the United States and China stirred concern about their recovery from COVID-19. Data on Friday showing a plunge in U.S. consumer confidence and data on Monday showing a sharp slowdown in China's factory output and retail sales growth spooked investors, pausing the 10-day winning streak in European stocks.