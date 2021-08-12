Jay Ambrose: Biden hurts America by supposedly helping renters
Although trying to sound nice and balanced about it, President Joe Biden has snubbed a Supreme Court decision, an act of executive autocracy meant to temporarily prevent the evictions of renters not able to pay their rent. Here is something that sounds benevolent but is an outright smack in the face of thousands and a tragedy for America, one more instance of rule of law taking second place to political connivance.www.timesdaily.com
