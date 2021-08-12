Catalyst Cannabis Co. Files Suit Against the City of Costa Mesa in the City's Implementation of Measure Q
LONG BEACH, Calif. (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. Catalyst Cannabis Co., a California-based cannabis retailer, filed a lawsuit against the City of Costa Mesa on Tuesday, August 10th 2021. The lawsuit alleges the mishandling of Measure Q, “The City of Costa Mesa Retail Cannabis Tax and Regulation Measure”, citing alleged inconsistencies and the lack of the Costa Mesa City Council's involvement in the rollout of this voter approved Measure, the cannabis licensing application process, and its social equity program.www.chron.com
