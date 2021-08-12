Cancel
Defiance, OH

Wednesday tennis: Napoleon battles past rival Defiance

Crescent-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAPOLEON — After a two-plus-hour rain delay, rivals Defiance and Napoleon were able to clash in girls tennis action on Wednesday afternoon with the host Wildcats downing Defiance 5-0. The final margin was misleading as three of the five matches went three sets as Defiance netters picked up first-set victories in all three. Mya Garcia fell 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 at the hands of Alexia Saneholtz at second singles. In first doubles action, Monse Martinez and Ava Shock won their first set 6-4 before dropping the next two by 6-2 margins while Alexa Rittner and Tackett topped Samantha Bostelman and Kyrah Rodriguez 6-4 in their first set before the Wildcat duo prevailed 6-4 in the second and third sets.

