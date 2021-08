The morning of the next Friday (13) marks the climax of the classic annual Perseids meteor shower, one of the most famous and intense. The name refers to the constellation Perseus, from which most popular shooting stars emanate at this time of the year. And it’s all just the bran of the comet, or more precisely the Swift-Tuttle, a star that crosses the area around the sun every 133 years. Although he’s not there at the moment, there is a trail of dust from his last passport. When the earth crosses its orbit, these little grains find our atmosphere and burn, creating the visual spectacle.