Erie, PA

Minor leagues: Murray closes out win for Altoona

Crescent-News
 5 days ago

ERIE, Pa. — Shea Murray got the final two outs to help secure an 11-7 victory for the Altoona Curve (Double-A) over the Erie SeaWolves on Tuesday. Murray, a Defiance and Ohio State product, struck out one of the two batters he faced in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Pittsburgh Pirates’ prospect, 27, is 4-1 with three saves and three holds in 26 appearances for the Curve with a 3.90 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 32.1 innings.

