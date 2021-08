BALTIMORE -- Miguel Cabrera is a homer away from 500 - and before he returns to Detroit for the team's next homestand, there's another game to play in Baltimore. 'œHe's playing,' manager A.J. Hinch said, before he was even asked. 'œI've talked to him, and we're not going to test baseball fate. We really want him to hit it whenever he's supposed to hit it. Maybe it's (Thursday), maybe it's not.'