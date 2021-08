TEMECULA – The Hodson P.I. LLC team joined together to display an act of charitable giving to the local Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley at their Temecula office July 30. The financial contribution of $4,000 will go toward building future homes for families in need within the Inland Valley. With the tragic events of 2020, Justin Hodson, the owner of Hodson P.I. LLC, came together with his employees to show generosity to a local nonprofit organization in response. Hodson P.I. LLC has donated to charities such as the Orange County Ronald McDonald House in the past and has continued to show support to local charities throughout the years. “I feel it is important that all businesses, both big and small, do their part in the community. Hodson P.I. has been lifting up others and prov.