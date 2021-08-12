Cancel
Los Angeles County, CA

Driver shot after dragging Los Angeles County deputy

Posted by 
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a driver whose car dragged a deputy during a chase Wednesday, authorities said.

The man died at the scene at around 12:15 p.m. at Interstate 5 in the unincorporated Gorman area northwest of Los Angeles, according to a Sheriff’s Department statement. His name wasn’t immediately released.

A deputy stopped a car on a freeway frontage road for an unspecified reason and was walking the driver back to his patrol car when the man broke free and ran up an embankment, the statement said.

The deputy got into his patrol car and drove to an access road to cut the man off but the suspect ran to his own car. The deputy chased the man.

“An altercation ensued at the door of the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect drove away, dragging the deputy with him,” according to the Sheriff’s Department statement.

The car, still dragging the deputy, crashed through a chain-link fence leading to the freeway shoulder and the driver was shot as the vehicle crashed back through the fence, the statement said.

The deputy was treated for injuries at a hospital and released.

The statement didn’t indicate whether the injured deputy or another deputy shot the man.

A handgun was found at the scene, the statement said.

