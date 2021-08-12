Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

Study: Premature birth increases chance for later autism diagnosis

By Amy Norton, HealthDay News
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago

Babies born prematurely, even just a couple weeks early, may be at increased risk of autism, a large new study suggests.

It's long been known that autism, a developmental brain disorder, is more common among children who were born preterm -- before the 37th week of pregnancy.

Researchers said the new study, of more than 4 million people, gives a clearer breakdown of the risks associated with different degrees of prematurity.

It also points to a slightly higher prevalence of autism among children who were born just a couple weeks before their due date -- what doctors call "early term."

"Most children born preterm do well," stressed lead researcher Dr. Casey Crump, a professor at Mount Sinai's Icahn School of Medicine in New York City.

But this study, he said, strengthens the evidence that early birth is a risk factor for autism.

His team found that among people born full term -- between the 39th and 41st weeks of pregnancy -- 1.4% had been diagnosed with autism.

Among people born earlier, there was a range of risk. Autism prevalence was highest, at 6%, among those born extremely preterm -- between weeks 22 and 27 of pregnancy -- but was also elevated among those born more moderately preterm or early term.

Crump said babies and children who were born early should have their development tracked, to catch any delays as soon as possible.

Autism is a developmental brain disorder that affects about 1 in 54 children in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The disorder is complex, and varies widely from person to person.

Some children have milder problems with socializing and communicating, while others are profoundly affected -- speaking little, if at all, and having repetitive behaviors. Some children have intellectual disabilities, while others have above-average IQs.

The causes of autism are complex and not fully understood, said Dr. Zsakeba Henderson, deputy chief medical and health officer for the nonprofit March of Dimes.

Like Crump, she stressed that most preemies do not develop autism.

But, Henderson said, "these findings do underscore the importance of doing everything we can to prevent babies from being born too early."

That, she added, includes avoiding labor induction before the 39th week unless there is a medical reason.

It's not completely clear why early birth can raise autism risk, Crump said. But studies show that preterm infants can harbor markers of body-wide inflammation -- a characteristic that may persist into childhood.

Inflammation affecting the brain, Crump said, could be one way preterm birth contributes to autism.

The findings -- published Wednesday in the journal Pediatrics -- are based on health records from more than 4 million people born in Sweden between 1973 and 2013.

Of all those born extremely preterm, 6.1% were diagnosed with autism at some point.

That compared with 2.6% among people born more moderately preterm, or between weeks 28 and 33 of pregnancy, and 1.9% among those born "late" preterm, or between weeks 34 and 36.

Among people born in the 37th or 38th week of pregnancy -- early term -- autism prevalence was 1.6%.

The huge database allowed the researchers to compare siblings -- which, Crump said, helps account for genetic and family factors that might affect autism risk.

Even then, the researchers found, preterm and early-term birth were tied to a higher autism risk.

"That suggests a causal relationship," Crump said.

Dr. Elisabeth McGowan, of Women & Infants Hospital of Rhode Island in Providence, wrote an editorial published with the study. "This study gives us a good, definitive accounting of the prevalence of autism across the spectrum of preterm and early-term birth," she said.

McGowan said it's important for parents and pediatricians to be aware early birth is a risk factor for autism.

That might prompt earlier screening when a child shows problems with language or social development, she said.

McGowan agreed the findings should not "alarm" parents. But, she said, if they have any concerns about their child's development, they should not hesitate to talk to their pediatrician.

Henderson said that preventing as many preterm births as possible is key, since those babies have increased risks of other developmental disabilities, health conditions such as asthma, and problems with hearing or vision.

Among the solutions, Henderson said, is improving women's access to prenatal and post-childbirth care, through measures like extending Medicaid coverage.

More information

The March of Dimes has more on preterm birth.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
163K+
Followers
38K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Premature Birth#On Children#Preterm Birth#Icahn School Of Medicine#Women Infants Hospital#Medicaid#The March Of Dimes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

This Could Be Your First Sign of Dementia Years Before Diagnosis, Study Says

Dementia may be all too common in old age, but that doesn't mean it's part of normal aging. To the contrary, experts say that when it comes to cognitive impairment, the goal is to spot it early and to act fast using a combination of medication, therapies, lifestyle changes, and more. However, for many dementia patients that opportunity has come and gone—and the statistics are likely to become more grim over time. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that over five million Americans suffered from dementia in 2014, the organization projects that over 14 million will suffer from its symptoms by 2060 as the population over 65 continues to increase.
Women's HealthMedPage Today

Preterm Birth, Autism Link Cemented

Forty-plus years of Swedish birth and health data demonstrated a strong relationship between premature delivery and autism risk, according to a new analysis. Among more than 4 million singleton births from 1973 to 2013, the risk for diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) was 2.1% for children born prior to 37 weeks' gestation compared with 1.6% for those with a gestational age of 37-38 weeks and 1.4% for those with a gestational age of 39-41 weeks, reported Casey Crump, MD, PhD, of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, and two Swedish colleagues.
Women's HealthUS News and World Report

Study: Women Giving Birth With COVID-19 Face Higher Risk of Death

Women who give birth while infected with COVID-19 face higher rates of death, intubation and ventilation, admission to an intensive care unit and preterm birth, a new large-scale analysis shows. Researchers' goal was to conduct the largest and longest single-dataset study of women who gave birth with COVID-19 yet. "Pregnant...
Women's HealthWebMD

COVID-19 During Pregnancy Linked to Preterm Birth, Study Says

Aug. 11, 2021 -- Pregnant women who contract COVID-19 face significantly higher risks for complications, including preterm birth, according to a new study of births in California during the second half of 2020. The risk of “very preterm” birth -- or less than 32 weeks of gestation -- was 60%...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Disability Scoop

Autism Risk Significantly Higher For Kids Born Premature, Study Finds

A study looking at four decades of data on millions of children is showing just how much the timing of a child’s birth influences their risk of developing autism. The research published online this week in the journal Pediatrics finds that the prevalence of autism is four times higher in kids born extremely preterm. The risk level remains elevated in all children born early, but declines the closer a baby is to full term at birth.
Women's Healthspectrumnews.org

Large study strengthens link between autism, preterm birth

Premature birth is tied to an increased chance of having autism, according to the largest study yet to examine the connection. And premature birth itself — rather than unrecognized genetic or environmental factors — seems to underlie the association. The findings suggest that infants born prematurely need early evaluation and...
Women's Healthclevelandclinic.org

Premature Births: Which Moms Are Most at Risk?

Most pre-term births are not preventable. However, there are certain risk factors that increase the odds of not carrying a baby to full-term. Find out more about these factors and how you can do your best to prevent them.
Women's HealthMedicalXpress

COVID-19 not linked to increased preterm births or stillbirths

A new study may alleviate concerns about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on pregnancy, as researchers found no increases in preterm births or stillbirths during the first year of the pandemic. The large study of more than 2.4 million births in Ontario is published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal).
KidsBBC

Children in Jersey wait 20 months for autism diagnosis

Some children in Jersey are facing a 20-month wait to find out if they have autism, following a backlog of cases. The delay has been caused by assessment clinics being cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and an increase in demand, the island's government said. There are currently...
Women's Healthdoctorslounge.com

Risk for Autism Spectrum Disorder Up With Preterm, Early-Term Birth

Last Updated: August 11, 2021. Risk increased among boys and girls; associations only slightly attenuated after controlling for shared familial factors. WEDNESDAY, Aug. 11, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Preterm and early-term births are associated with an increased risk for autism spectrum disorder (ASD) among boys and girls, according to a study published online Aug. 11 in Pediatrics.
Women's Healthaappublications.org

Are Autism and Prematurity Related?

In a recently released study in Pediatrics(10.1542/peds.2020-032300), Dr. Casey Crump and colleagues determined associations between preterm and early term birth and risk for autism (autism spectrum disorder or ASD), examining sex-specific differences and potential causality in a very large birth cohort. The researchers took advantage of the Swedish Medical Birth Registry, which has prenatal and birth data on almost all births in Sweden since 1973. A total of 4,061,794 singletons born during 1973-2013 who survived through age 1 year of life were included. This amazingly large cohort of more than 4 million children was followed through December 31, 2015 (median age of 21.5 years at last follow up). The diagnosis of autism was ascertained based on at least one diagnosis and using comprehensive national registries: The Hospital Register (>99% national coverage by 1987), The Outpatient Register (started in 2001 and includes all specialty clinics nationwide) and The Primary Care Registry (covered >90% of the population by 2018). The diagnosis of ASD in Sweden was previously validated with a positive predictive value of 96%. Multiple covariates including biological and demographic factors were included. The word “comprehensive” hardly begins to describe this remarkable and scientifically solid study.
HealthUSC News

Study of skull birth defect takes it from the top

Contrary to the popular song, the neck bone is actually connected to one of 22 separate head bones that make up the human skull. These plate-like bones intersect at specialized joints called sutures, which normally allow the skull to expand as the brain grows, but are absent in children with a birth defect called craniosynostosis. A new study in Nature Communications presents a detailed cellular atlas of the developing coronal suture, the one most commonly fused as a consequence of single gene mutations. The study brought together scientists from the laboratories of Gage Crump, Robert Maxson, and Amy Merrill at USC, and the laboratories of Andrew Wilkie and Stephen Twigg at the University of Oxford.
Women's HealthMedscape News

Maternal Obesity Tied to NAFLD in Offspring

(Reuters Health) - Pregnant women with obesity are more likely than normal-weight pregnant women to have children who develop non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a Swedish study suggests. Researchers examined data on 165 youth with biopsy-confirmed NAFLD diagnosed between 1992 and 2016 before age 26 as well as 717 controls...
Sciencedoctorslounge.com

Toxic Dust Exposure Tied to Liver Disease in WTC Responders

Last Updated: August 16, 2021. Earlier arrival time at World Trade Center associated with decreased liver attenuation on computed tomography. MONDAY, Aug. 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Early arrival at the site after the attack on Sept. 11, 2001, is associated with an increased risk for hepatic steatosis among World Trade Center (WTC) responders, according to a study published online July 30 in the American Journal of Industrial Medicine.
Diseases & Treatmentsscitechdaily.com

Widespread Pain Linked to Increased Risk of Dementia and Stroke

Findings independent of age, sex, general health and lifestyle. Widespread pain is linked to a heightened risk of all types of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease, and stroke, finds research published online in the journal Regional Anesthesia & Pain Medicine. And this association is independent of potentially influential factors, such as...
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Preop Isolation May Up Risk for Postop Pulmonary Complications

Last Updated: August 16, 2021. MONDAY, Aug. 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Isolation before elective surgery seems to be associated with a small but significantly increased risk for postoperative pulmonary complications, according to a study published online Aug. 9 in Anesthesia. Researchers from the NIHR Global Health Research Unit on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy