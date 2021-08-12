Cancel
Economy

Li Auto Shares Off to Muted Start in $1.5 Billion Hong Kong Debut

By Arjun Kharpal, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGUANGZHOU, China — Li Auto shares in Hong Kong were off to a muted start in their trading debut on Thursday. The Nasdaq-listed electric carmaker sold shares at 118 Hong Kong dollars each, raising the company 11.6 billion Hong Kong dollars ($1.49 billion). Li Auto has followed rival Xpeng in...

