Pontiac, MI

Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge – Don’t Miss a Minute of the Action!

By DodgeGarage
dodgegarage.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoadkill Nights Powered by Dodge is just a few days away, and you won’t want to miss a minute of the action. This is the 6th year that Dodge has partnered with MotorTrend to form an epic street-legal drag racing event in Pontiac, Michigan. A portion of historic Woodward Avenue will be shut down for one day so drag racing enthusiasts from around the U.S. can participate in good ol’ fashioned street racing in a safe and legal environment.

