No Days Off With Whistle Sports For Olympic BMX Biker Hannah Roberts

By Steel
Baller Status
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of Whistle Sports No Days Off Series, we take a deeper dive in the world of Hannah Roberts, Olympic Silver Medalist as a BMX Freestyle Athlete. A Michigan native, Hannah began riding BMX at the young age of 9 following in the footsteps of her cousin, Brett “Mad Dog” Banasiewicz, one of the top riders in America. In 2011, Banasiewicz opened the Kitchen BMX and Skatepark in his hometown of South Bend, a short drive from Hannah’s home. She entered her first BMX competition at the age of 12. At 17, Hannah became the first-ever BMX Freestyle World Champion at the UCI World Championships in Chengdu, China; in 2019 she won the World Championship title again where she became the first female ever to land a 360-Tailwhip.

