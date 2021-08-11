“Bill” William Paul Jeskey
“Bill” William Paul Jeskey, 82, a resident of Monmouth died Thursday, July 22, 2021, in the Salem Hospital. He was born on Feb. 8, 1939, in Hubbard, Oregon, the son of William A. and Caroline Marie Marcott Jeskey. Bill graduated from North Marion High School and then from Oregon State University with a bachelor’s degree. He taught high school in Cascade, Central Point and retired from the Scappoose School District in 1995. He was the agriculture and FFA teacher.www.polkio.com
