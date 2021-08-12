Cancel
Greensboro, NC

Rickie Fowler: ‘All on me’ to earn FedEx Cup playoff spot

By Field Level Media
Henry County Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wyndham Championship, starting Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., is the final chance during the PGA Tour's regular season for golfers to play their way into the top 125 of the FedEx Cup standings and qualify for the playoffs. The biggest name on the bubble this time...

