‘Dear White People’ To Return For Final Season In September

By Ryan Shepard
Posted by 
defpen
defpen
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dear White People is set to return for its fourth and final semester at Netflix on September 22. To get fans ready for the show’s highly anticipated finale, Justin Simien has shared the first teaser for the show’s upcoming season. In a twist, the teaser shows much of the cast dancing and singing around Winchester’s campus. As the description explains, Dear White People will transform into a “90s musical” this season.

