Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Kuwait's economic makeover under threat as small businesses fight for life

By Ahmed Hagagy
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RUtCb_0bPEqViM00

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Thousands of small and medium Kuwaiti businesses could go to the wall after being walloped by the pandemic, potentially torpedoing a private sector central to the country’s efforts to remake its unorthodox and oil-pumped economy.

The government, which spends more than half of its annual budget on the salaries of Kuwaitis who mostly work in state jobs, has encouraged citizens to set up their own businesses over the past decade in an effort to engineer a private sector.

The aim has been to ease state finances, reduce reliance on the imported labour of expatriates who make up most of the population, and also help Kuwait diversify away from oil, which brings in 90% of state revenues but is looking increasingly precarious as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

Yet much of that decade of work to foster small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which involved about $500 million of state financing, has been undone by the COVID-19 outbreak, according to many industry experts.

Most of the 25,000 to 30,000 SMEs in Kuwait were operating with limited cash reserves even before the pandemic struck and were unable to weather a halt in operations due to lockdowns, investment management firm Markaz said.

In an indication of the scale of the problem, Abdulaziz al-Mubarak, head of the Kuwait Federation for Small and Medium Enterprises, said that about 8,600 entrepreneurs were currently switching from working in the private sector to the government.

He warned that the cash crunch could “end the whole sector”.

That’s a major problem for Kuwait, where SMEs generate 11.9% of GDP by gross value added, employ tens of thousands of people and play an important role in sectors like wholesale and retail trade, food and drinks, hospitality and construction.

Take Mohammed al-Blushi. His factory making trucks and smart homes from light steel suffered heavy losses due to COVID-19 restrictions. He has been forced to shrink his staff to just three employees from about 60.

He came up with half of the 800,000-dinar ($2.7 million) financing to start his business four years ago, with the rest coming from a loan from a state fund.

The 36-year-old now fears he could default on the loan, and is holding out for further support from the government such as compensation for its pandemic losses or exemptions from certain debts.

“I will not give up,” he said. “The crisis will subside, God willing.”

DOUBLE SHOCK

Expatriates, mostly from Arabic and Asian nations, make up about 70% of the 4.6 million-strong population of Kuwait, a small country on the Persian Gulf sandwiched by bigger regional players Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

Kuwait, like other oil exporters, was slammed by the double shock of low crude prices and the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the economy shrinking by 8% last year.

On March 30 this year, parliament passed a law on financing for SMEs, but for some business owners it will prove too late.

The law gives those affected by the pandemic access to funding of up to 250,000 dinars, of which the government guarantees 80%. Many SME owners say banks impose onerous financing conditions under the scheme, like proving the operational efficiency of projects. The repayment period is five years with a possible additional two years of grace.

A senior government source, who declined to be named, said some SMEs were reluctant to make use of the law because it offered loans rather than compensation, the state didn’t fully guarantee the financing and the limit on the repayment time.

However the official said the legislation could be amended to provide more support business owners, if necessary. “All solutions are available to the government to support owners of SMEs,” he added, without elaborating.

An amendment to Kuwait’s bankruptcy law, which began to be implemented last month and freed SME owners from the threat of imprisonment from debt defaults, has offered some relief.

Yet entrepreneurs are still exposed to risks such as seizure of assets or insolvency if they can’t settle their debts, said Fawaz Khaled Alkhateeb, an academic at the Kuwait International Law School.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

161K+
Followers
193K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdp#Kuwaitis#Asian#Parliament#Dinars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Iraq
Related
Educationnewsnet5

Future of Afghan women under threat

"The situation right now is very dire," Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director for the Human Rights Watch, said. As the Taliban take control of Afghanistan, women and girls are beginning to live under the return of a very dark reality. "The Taliban ruled over Afghanistan for five years until 2001,...
Retailwibqam.com

China to strengthen macro policies to support employment – state media

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will strengthen fiscal and monetary policies to support employment, a cabinet meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang said, according to a report from state television on Monday. Data released earlier showed China’s factory output and retail sales growth slowed sharply and missed expectations in July, as...
Small Businessbaltimorenews.net

How Can Small Businesses Stay Safe from Increasing Security Threats?

There are numerous security risks that companies withhold. From online to in-person, security is a significant concern for many businesses. Small companies have a lot at stake due to potential data breaches. According to a report, 43 percent of cyber-attacks are aimed at small businesses. If a small business suffers...
Energy IndustryNew Haven Register

Officials meet as fuel shortage, power cuts paralyze Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — Severe fuel shortages and wide power cuts have paralyzed tiny Lebanon, with some businesses temporarily closing down on Friday as top security officials met to discuss the situation. Lebanon has for decades suffered electricity cuts, partly because of widespread corruption and mismanagement. The Mediterranean nation of 6...
Colorado StateFOX21News.com

Small Business Economic Trends report shows dip in optimism

DENVER– The National Federation of Independent Business released its Small Business Optimism Index report today, showing that it decreased in July to 99.7, reversing June’s gains. Tony Gagliardi, Colorado state director, said, “Instead of things getting easier for small-business owners to get back on their feet, they continue to face...
Small BusinessLas Vegas Sun

Small-business investment pays

As a small-business owner, I’m relieved to hear that Congress is finally moving forward on much-needed infrastructure investments. Our community of entrepreneurs is seeing day-to-day challenges that can be largely addressed by passing a bipartisan infrastructure package, and we need concrete congressional action now. When our leaders first invested in...
BusinessSupply & Demand Chain Executive

76% of Small Businesses Fear Delta Variant Surges Will Hurt Economic Recovery

Nearly 76% of all small businesses fear that Delta variant surges will hurt their recovery, stalling or even reversing the progress some have made over the past few months, following the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), according to Alignable. While inflation still remains as the No. 1 and fastest-growing concern among small...
Small Businesswashingtoninformer.com

Kiva Microloans Boost D.C.’s Small Businesses

The District’s Department of Small and Local Business Development works with Kiva — a San Francisco-based international nonprofit which facilitates microloans to small businesses — to provide District firms financial resources to start, operate and expand. “We know that small businesses have problems with access to capital,” Kristi Whitfield, the...
Small BusinessPosted by
TheConversationCanada

Canada’s small businesses could be saved by converting them to co-operatives

Most of Canada’s 1.2 million small- and medium-sized enterprises have been affected by COVID-19. A substantial number of them remain heavily indebted as pandemic restrictions ease, while workforce shortages and supply-chain disruptions are still a problem. The pandemic has added to the looming succession crisis for these companies due to the growing number of owners nearing retirement who don’t have a formal plan in place for the continuity of their businesses. This coming succession crunch, part of what’s known as “the silver tsunami,” was already being discussed by the early 2010s in Canada. Economic experts in the United States and the European...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Lebanon's Nasrallah says he will begin importing fuel from Iran

BEIRUT, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The leader of Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah said on Sunday he would begin to import gasoline and diesel from Iran. Lebanon is experiencing a severe fuel shortage that has caused long lines at petrol stations and extended blackouts. Hospitals, bakeries, and other essential facilities have said that dwindling stocks will cause them to shut down. (Reporting by Laila Bassam, Writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Alison Williams)
Middle East101 WIXX

Pressure builds for new Lebanon government as chaos deepens

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Fears that Lebanon’s financial meltdown is tipping the country into anarchy have prompted renewed efforts to agree on a new government that can start addressing the two-year-old crisis. The meltdown has hit a crunch point in the last week with shortages of imported fuel forcing hospitals, bakeries...
Middle Eastbirminghamnews.net

UAE to launch Global Media Congress in 2022

Dubai [UAE], August 17 (ANI): His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs has announced launch of the first edition of the Global Media Congress to be held in Abu Dhabi in November next year. The Global Media Congress will be organised...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Financial close for 1.5 GW solar PV project in Saudi Arabia

Saudi energy company ACWA Power announced it has reached financial close for a 1.5 GW PV project set to be located at Sudair Industrial City – a location under construction approximately 120 km from the capital Riyadh. The SAR 3.4 billion (US$907 million) project is owned by ACWA Power and...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Bahrain to initiate consultations with Gulf countries on Afghanistan

DUBAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Bahrain will initiate consultations with the other Gulf Arab monarchies regarding the situation in Afghanistan in its capacity as current chair of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the kingdom's government media office said on Monday. "The council of ministers has tasked the foreign minister to coordinate...
Energy IndustryUS News and World Report

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Calls for Session to Discuss Fuel Shortages

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon's parliament speaker Nabih Berri called for an open session for Friday to discuss appropriate action to face the country's crippling fuel shortage, as requested by President Michel Aoun. The Lebanese central bank head had asked the government last week to pass a law allowing him to...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

MIDEAST STOCKS Banking shares bolster most Gulf markets

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Sunday, largely driven by gains in financial companies and led by Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) rose 0.3%, with Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) and petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp (2010.SE) both gaining 0.7%. Shares...

Comments / 0

Community Policy