How to Choose the Right Volkswagen SUV for You!

Picking out an SUV can be tricky. You want all the cargo space and the power that an SUV offers, but you don't want to suffer with inefficient fuel economy. Here at Volkswagen Cypress , we're pleased to offer our customers the best of both worlds. The Volkswagen models we sell offer all the storage space and seating to handle your next big family camping trip combined with fuel economy that ensures you're not constantly hitting the pump for more gas. If you're currently in the market for a new or used SUV (full-size or subcompact), then you've come to the right place.

2021 Volkswagen ID.4 ($39,995 starting MSRP

You know you're doing something right when you win the 2021 World Car of the Year Award, and that's exactly what the all-new Volkswagen ID.4 has done. The ID.4 at Volkswagen Cypress is a game-changing vehicle. Unlike other EV's it redefines the electric vehicle experience , offering power - up to 201 hp, which is bigger than anything it its class - massive torque at 228 lb-ft, plus it addresses a common complaint from other EV owners and offers longer distance without charging (260 miles on a single charge).

The ID.4 also packs a punch when it comes to features, such as wireless smartphone integration for compatible devices through App-Connect and wireless cell phone charging. It also offers Emergency Assist, Travel Assist, and Remote Access Services at no additional charge. The VW ID.4 also has some of the largest screen real estate around clocking in at 10 inches; the RAV4 and Honda CR-V only have 7-inch screens.

As far as warranty goes, the VW ID.4 has one of the best in the game with a 4-year/50,000-mile (whichever comes first) warranty compared to the other SUVs we mentioned that only offer a 3- year/36,000-mile warranty (whichever comes first).

The Volkswagen Atlas is an award-winning, boldly-designed SUV. The largest of the Volkswagen SUV's, the Volkswagen Atlas fits up to 7 passengers (6 if you choose Captain's Chairs layout) very comfortably, and is hailed for its technology, safety features, and power. With a towing capacity of 5,000 pounds and up to 276 horsepower, many customers at Volkswagen Cypress prefer this SUV as the perfect family car for road trips, weekend excursions to the lake, and just day-to-day carpool duties.

The 2021 Volkswagen Atlas was recently lauded for its low ownership costs compared to other midsize SUV's. Another reason the Atlas - and all new Volkswagen models at Volkswagen Cypress - is a reliable choice is their incredible warranty, which exceeds nearly every other manufacturer. The 2020 and newer models come with a 4- year or 50,000-mile (whichever occurs first) bumper-to-bumper limited warranty, 2 years Carefree Maintenance, and 5 years of Car-Net remote access!

The all-new Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is a safety-first sort of SUV. That much is evident when you consider that both the 2020 and 2021 models took home awards for having the highest overall safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The comprehensive airbag placement along with other safety features such as electronic stability control and the intelligent crash response system make this a top choice for parents who want to keep their families safe.

The VW Atlas Cross Sport features a 2.0L turbo engine (also available as a 3.6L V6) with an estimated 21 mpg in the city and 24 on the highway. It should also be mentioned that the Atlas Cross Sport has a best-in-class warranty of 4 years/50,000 miles (whichever comes first) compared to other big brands like Jeep and Honda which only offer 3 years.

A lot of people over the past couple of years have been searching " Volkswagen Tiguan for sale " to test drive this award-winning full-size SUV. The VW Tiguan won the editors' choice award from Car and Driver, and it was also voted as a top safety pick in 2021 by IIHS. There's a lot to brag about when it comes to the Tiguan, and big families love the fact that it can comfortably seat up to seven people.

The 2.0L turbo engine provides a ton of power for when you're out there on the road. The fuel economy on the Tiguan is great with an estimated 23 mpg in the city and 29 out on the highway. Like the Atlas, drivers of the new 2021 VW Tiguan will get the industry-leading 4-year limited warranty with 3 years of roadside assistance and 2 years of carefree maintenance, which ensures you're covered on VW parts when you need them.

If you're a fan of the VW Tiguan, but want something more compact then the VW Taos might be the perfect SUV for you. Think of the VW Taos as a slightly smaller version of the Tiguan. You're still going to get a ton of power and storage, but on a slightly reduced scale. Whereas the Tiguan has an optional third row, the Taos is a five-seater with 65.9 cu. ft. of cargo space if the seats are folded down.

The turbocharged engine features up to 158 horsepower, so although it's not quite as powerful as the Tiguan, it still has enough get up and go for accelerating on the highway. Where the VW Taos wins is with gas mileage, clocking in at 28 mpg city and 36 mpg on the highway. This is by far and away one of the most fuel-efficient SUVs that VW offers.

As we've outlined here, there are several choices for SUVs that offer drivers the perfect balance of storage, features, and fuel economy. New and used models of the Volkswagen Tiguan for sale are on the lot and ready to test drive as are the new VW Atlas, VW Atlas Cross Sport, ID.4 EV, and VW Taos.

If you're not in the market for an SUV and want to go with a compact or sedan, we can handle that, too. We have the fuel-efficient Volkswagen Jetta for sale as well as the popular VW Golf - perfect for those that need something small and speedy.