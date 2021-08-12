NASA: The odds of an asteroid colliding with Earth are greater than thought | interior

Cancel
NASA: The odds of an asteroid colliding with Earth are greater than thought

By Halsey Cohen
houstonianonline.com
 5 days ago

Bennu twice approaches the Earth: in the years 2135 and 2182. Then it came even closer to the moon. Until the year 2300, Earth had a 99.94 percent chance of surviving an encounter with Bennu. “We now have more accurate information about the track,” Varnokia said. In recent years, the US space probe OSIRIS-REx has been investigating Bennu, a potato-shaped rock about half a kilometer in diameter.

