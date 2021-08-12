Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Angels’ Ohtani hits 38th HR, but Jays hit 4 in 10-2 win

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 38th home run this season, but the Toronto Blue Jays hit it out of the park four times, including two from George Springer and a grand slam by Teoscar Hernandez, to defeat the Los Angeles Angels 10-2 Wednesday night.

Lourdes Gurriel also homered for Toronto, which has won 12 of its last 14 games and is second in the majors with 172 home runs. Rookie Alek Manoah (5-1) struck out 11 and won for the fourth time in his last five starts.

Springer extended Toronto’s lead to 2-0 in the third inning with a solo shot to left-center off Dylan Bundy (2-9). He connected again in the ninth for the 17th multihomer game of his career and third this season.

On a night when fans entering Angel Stadium got shirts adorned with Ohtani’s face, the Japanese two-way sensation hit a two-run drive to center field to tie it at 2 in the third inning. The Blue Jays responded with a five-run fifth to break it open.

Gurriel, who led off the third inning with a solo shot to left, lined a double off the left-field wall to start the fifth and chase Bundy. Gurriel scored the tiebreaking run on Santiago Espinal’s hit.

After Springer and Marcus Semien drew walks, Hernandez sent an 0-1 hanging slider from Sam Selman beyond the left-field bullpens and into the stands for his first career grand slam.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who fouled out to the catcher in the previous at-bat, greeted Hernandez with the team’s signature home run jacket near the dugout.

Gurriel finished with three hits, including an RBI single in the eighth.

Bundy gave up three runs on four hits in four-plus innings with four strikeouts.

STREAK SNAPPED

Manoah was the first pitcher in MLB history to give up four hits or fewer in his first 10 starts, but the Angels got five off the rookie right-hander in 6 2/3 innings. His 71 strikeouts are the most by a Blue Jays pitcher in his first 11 games.

OHTANI’S DROUGHT ENDS

Ohtani’s home run was his first since July 28 against Colorado and snapped a 13-game home run drought, which was his longest of the season. It was the first time this season he had gone more than eight games between homers.

WELCOME TO THE CLUB

Hernandez is the 84th different player in Blue Jays history to hit a grand slam. It was their fourth of the season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: RHP Ross Stripling has been placed on the 10-day injured list after suffering a left oblique strain during the nightcap of Tuesday’s doubleheader. … RHP Trent Thornton was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. … RHP Connor Overton has been selected to the major league roster after RHP Patrick Murphy was designated for assignment.

Angels: All-Star INF Jared Walsh was activated off the injured list after missing 15 games due to a right intercostal (chest) strain. … LHP Packy Naughton was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake to make way for Walsh.

RHP Ohtani (6-1, 2.93 ERA) takes the hill in the third matchup between the top two home run hitters in the league. Guerrero Jr. has 35 but has not hit it out of Angel Stadium yet. RHP José Berríos (8-5, 3.23 ERA) is 1-1 against the Angels this season. The prior two matchups were when he was with the Minnesota Twins.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
575K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Dylan Bundy
Person
Sam Selman
Person
George Springer
Person
Trent Thornton
Person
Shohei Ohtani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#Angel Stadium#Ap#The Toronto Blue Jays#Multihomer#Japanese#The Blue Jays#Trainer S Room Blue Jays#Triple A Buffalo#Triple A Salt Lake
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBKVOE

Blue Jays complete sweep of Royals

The Toronto Blue Jays completed a 3 game sweep of the Kansas City Royals with a 5-1 win Sunday. Edward Olivares hit a solo home run in the top of the 9th for the Royals only run. The Royals pulled starter Brad Keller after 3 innings with lower back tightness....
MLBMLB

Ohtani ends HR drought with 38th of season

ANAHEIM -- For the rate at which two-way star Shohei Ohtani had been belting homers this season, a 14-game drought felt like a long time before he went deep again on Wednesday night. Ohtani launched his MLB-leading 38th homer of the season, a two-run blast in the third inning, in...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Blue Jays one step ahead to help cover George Springer’s absence?

While you can’t just replace a player like George Springer, fortunately the Blue Jays brought in some depth on Sunday that could help cover his absence. On Saturday the Blue Jays acquired Mallex Smith to provide some depth for their outfield. The 28 year old came over from the Reds in a deal that happened before Springer’s injury had taken place, but the timing could be helpful. Smith is a five-year MLB veteran and last played in the big leagues for the Mariners in 2020, and had spent time in Atlanta and Tampa Bay as well.
MLBHalos Heaven

Ohtani records #38; Angels defense buckles against the Blue Jays in a 10-2 loss

After a doubleheader yesterday with victories split evenly between the two teams, the Angels took the field today with high hopes that Dylan Bundy would show a replay of that controlled defense which earned him a victory against the Texas Rangers in his last start. However, the Halos bullpen floundered as the dugout struggled to find its rhythm at the plate. Despite the star-studded lineup with Shohei Ohtani leading off and Jared Walsh returning from the IL, our Halos left the field with a 10-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, and the team is now 8.5 games back from the second AL Wild Card spot with a .496 record.
MLBwesb.com

Blue Jays Hammer Angels 10-2

The Toronto Blue Jays smacked the Los Angeles Angles 10-2 last night in L.A. Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 38th home run this season, but Toronto hit it out of the park four times, including two from George Springer and a grand slam by Teoscar Hernández. The Blue Jays...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Angels 8/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Angel Stadium of Anaheim will host game three between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at 4:07 PM EDT. The Astros are coming into this match with four straight wins. The team wiped out the Rockies in its previous series and Houston is looking to sweep the Angels in this one. The Astros have won two meetings so far against Los Angeles. Houston improved its record to 70-46 following an 8-2 victory over the Angels last Saturday. The Astros are leading the American League West standings.
MLBallfans.co

Ohtani homers, but Meyers hits first 2 as Astros rip Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rookie outfielder Jake Meyers hit the first two home runs of his career, including a grand slam, and the Houston Astros shook off Shohei Ohtani’s major league-leading 39th homer Saturday night in an 8-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Luis Garcia recovered from a wobbly...
MLBSacramento Bee

Matz expected to start for the Blue Jays against Mariners

Toronto Blue Jays (62-54, fourth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (63-55, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Steven Matz (9-7, 4.28 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) Mariners: Logan Gilbert (5-3, 4.05 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +107, Blue Jays -125; over/under...
MLBCBS Sports

Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Goes deep in loss

Hernandez went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two total RBI in Saturday's loss to Seattle. Hernandez got the Blue Jays on the board with a second-inning solo homer and followed with a run-scoring single in the third. The multi-hit effort was his fifth in his past seven games. Over that stretch, Hernandez has registered a scorching-hot .500/.500/.750 slash line along with two homers, 11 RBI and six runs.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Luis Torrens (5 RBIs) powers Mariners past Blue Jays

Luis Torrens doubled, homered and drove in five runs as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 9-3 Saturday night. Ty France and Jarred Kelenic also went deep for the Mariners, who won their fourth consecutive game. Right-hander Keynan Middleton (1-2) pitched a scoreless inning of relief for...
MLBallfans.co

Blue Jays use 4 homers to avoid sweep, top Mariners 8-3

SEATTLE – (AP) — Teoscar Hernández and Randal Grichuk both homered in the second inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays used four long balls to avoid a sweep with an 8-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. Hernández and Grichuk each hit their 20th homers of the season as...
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Clubs 39th homer

Ohtani went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a stolen base Saturday in a loss to the Astros. The two-way star pushed his league-leading homer total to 39 with a solo shot leading off the Angels' half of the first inning. For good measure, he swiped his 17th bag of the campaign following a third-inning single. Ohtani and Fernando Tatis are the only players in baseball this season with at least 30 homers and 15 stolen bases.
MLBYardbarker

Springerless Blue Jays Avoid Seattle Sweep

They’ve done it before. The Toronto Blue Jays played almost half their season without George Springer, and on Sunday they did it again. In Toronto’s first 70 games — prior to Springer’s re-return in late June — the Blue Jays posted a 35-35 record. The pre-Springer offense had the third-most runs in the American League and earned a +43 run differential. But Springer took them to the next level. Without the back-to-back American League Player of the Week, the Blue Jays returned to their early-season lineup. And at least for one game, they survived.
MLBSportsnet.ca

Semien's impact with Blue Jays being felt both on and off field

SEATTLE — Quick, who leads all MLB position players in fWAR since 2019? No, not Mike Trout. Not Mookie Betts, not Ronald Acuna Jr. Not Xander Bogaerts, Juan Soto or Alex Bregman. It’s Marcus Semien and his 13.8 WAR running away with first place — a half win ahead of...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels designate outfielder Adam Eaton for assignment

The Angels have designated Adam Eaton for assignment, per a team announcement. His roster spot will go to righty James Hoyt, who has been recalled. This will be Eaton’s second time being designated for assignment this season, after being let go by the White Sox in July. The club and the outfielder had reunited in the offseason, agreeing to a one-year, $8M contract. Unfortunately, the lefty wasn’t able to produce enough to hold onto a roster spot with the Pale Hose, hitting .201/.298/.344 over 219 plate appearances, a wRC+ of 82.

Comments / 0

Community Policy