KAMIAH - The Idaho Fish and Game is continuing to receive and investigate reports of dead deer in the Kamiah area. So far, approximately 150 white-tails have been found dead near the Kamiah area. At this time, tests have come back negative for both Bluetongue and Epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD). Tests were also negative for Adenovirus Hemorrhagic Disease, which is a similar hemorrhagic disease and been known to occur in Washington.