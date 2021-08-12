Sylmar Seen as a “Hot Spot” in Recent Surge of Methamphetamine Use
Methamphetamine drug use, and the inherent problems that come with it has been a long-time scourge for those living in the Sylmar community. Residents on the San Fernando Valley Sun/El Sol newspaper’s Facebook page have described sections of Foothill Boulevard as a “corridor” for meth users “biking to RVs” to purchase and use the drug at all hours of the day. They also say meth use has been a problem in the community “for decades.”sanfernandosun.com
