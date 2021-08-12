Sylmar Seen as a “Hot Spot” in Recent Surge of Methamphetamine Use

In partnership with Bexar County’s BiblioTech, the Schertz Public Library has been circulating hot spots for 12 months! Unfortunately, the time has come for the last of the hotspot contracts to expire. As of September 28th we will no longer have hotspots available for check-out. To help better serve those in need, check-out periods have been reduced to one week and can only be renewed by a staff member. Many thanks to Bexar County’s BiblioTech for the opportunity to help bridge the digital divide during the pandemic. For more information, contact the library (210) 619-1700.