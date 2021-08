Roll over, Roy Acuff, and tell Ernest Tubb the news. Country music as you knew it is not what most who cruise out of Nashville make anymore. Take for instance Austin Tolliver and Will Finley. En route to Thunder Valley Tavern in Bristol, Tennessee on Friday, Aug. 6, Tolliver and Finley had by then long embraced sounds that belie tradition. Though billed as country, they’re much more closely aligned with pop and hip-hop.