Florida State

Florida police solve 35-year-old murder cold case with advances in DNA technology

By Paul Best
foxwilmington.com
 6 days ago

After 28-year-old Denise Marie Stafford was murdered in 1985 in Sarasota, Florida, the case went cold for decades despite investigators’ best efforts at finding her killer. Now, thanks to advancements in DNA technology, the Sarasota Police Department announced Wednesday that they linked Joseph Magaletti, a convicted killer who died in prison in 2015, to the crime through DNA that was found on Stafford’s pants.

