Unga, not hunger: Skretting plans to help feed Kenya's growing population

The new facility has a government concession to produce 24 million fry per year and is due to produce its first batch of fry in autumn 2022. Work began at the site this week. “The renewed focus on cod farming is tremendous. Given the improvements made in breeding and production methods, cod farming now has a much better starting point for profitable production than in the past. Land-based industry also has an important contribution to make by providing more stable access to raw materials. It opens new possibilities for year-round employment locally in the districts, which is especially important to keep people from moving away. This is a great day and a great investment in cod farming. I fully support all those who are making it happen,” said Norway’s Fisheries and Seafood minister, Odd Emil Ingebritsen, at the official ground-breaking ceremony.