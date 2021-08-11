Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Unga, not hunger: Skretting plans to help feed Kenya's growing population

thefishsite.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe venture with the Unga Group, which is based in Kenya and is the largest feed miller in East Africa, will focus on fish feed development in the region and is due to involve significant investments in production capacity to meet the anticipated rise in market demand. The JV will...

thefishsite.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kenya#Animal Nutrition#The Unga Group#East African#Skretting Fugo#Nutreco#Trouw Nutrition#Unga Farm Care#Unga Millers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Uganda
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Advocacytribuneledgernews.com

A third of Afghanistan's population face hunger - UN

One third of people in Afghanistan are facing hunger, the Rome-based United Nations World Food Programme tweeted on Tuesday - after the Taliban seized power in the war-ravaged country, plunging it into chaos. "Despite mounting security and logistics challenges, WFP delivered food and nutrition assistance to 5.5 million people in...
Industrythefishsite.com

A thriving seaweed sector could yield massive benefits for New Zealand

Research from New Zealand's Sustainable Seas Challenge shows that investments in the seaweed sector could improve the health and well-being of New Zealand's economy and ecosystem. A new report shows Aotearoa (New Zealand) could reap economic, environmental, social and cultural benefits – both nationally and locally – from seaweed aquaculture.
Worlddeseret.com

The vaccine doesn’t stop the delta variant, according to Israel

Israel has issued a stark warning about the COVID-19 vaccine — it can blunt the spread of the delta variant, but it cannot defeat it. Officials in Israel said this week that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine might not be totally effective against the novel coronavirus. Israel has one of the...
Agriculturethefishsite.com

A major boost for cod farming

The new facility has a government concession to produce 24 million fry per year and is due to produce its first batch of fry in autumn 2022. Work began at the site this week. “The renewed focus on cod farming is tremendous. Given the improvements made in breeding and production methods, cod farming now has a much better starting point for profitable production than in the past. Land-based industry also has an important contribution to make by providing more stable access to raw materials. It opens new possibilities for year-round employment locally in the districts, which is especially important to keep people from moving away. This is a great day and a great investment in cod farming. I fully support all those who are making it happen,” said Norway’s Fisheries and Seafood minister, Odd Emil Ingebritsen, at the official ground-breaking ceremony.
AdvocacyPosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Feeding America Study Finds Senior Hunger Rates Had Not Recovered From Great Recession Before Start Of COVID Pandemic

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Feeding America® today released The State of Senior Hunger in America in 2019, a study about seniors facing hunger in the United States. The report sheds light on the extent to which food insecurity – or having limited access to enough nutritious food to live a healthy lifestyle – affects individuals age 60 and older.
Agriculturethefishsite.com

Twinning aquaculture with marine conservation

Proof that aquaculture can have positive impacts within Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) is offered by a collection of case studies by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN). The NGO is in the process of publishing a series of studies that examine how aquaculture initiatives can share conservation...
Agriculturethefishsite.com

“A significant step for disease management” in the salmon sector

A new service that automatically alerts salmon farmers to non-notifiable diseases – such as pasteurellosis, CMS, AGD – in their area has been launched by Manolin today. According to the startup, this is the first and only available system to notify farmers about the risk in their area of non-notifiable diseases – which are not currently tracked by Norwegian government regulators.
AgricultureWorld Economic Forum

What is integrated aquaculture and how can it help feed the world?

Integrated aquaculture means linking two or more farming activities, where at least one is a fish-farming activity. It offers a sustainable, resilient solution to increase food security. Read the report "Davos Labs: Youth Recovery Plan" here. The is increasing pressure for the seafood industry to be environmentally and socially sound....
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Talesun Solar Supplies Modules for Turkey’s Largest Solar–Hydro Hybrid Project

Talesun Solar, a leading PV module manufacturer, announced that the company has supplied solar modules for a Turkey’s largest solar-hydro hybrid project, which is installed with a capacity of 80MW and built next to a 510MW hydroelectric plant. The hybrid project has been grid-connected recently, and is invested by Cengiz Energy, a subsidiary of Cengiz Holding, one of the largest energy investment company in Turkey.
Agriculturethefishsite.com

South Korean seaweed farm lands sustainability certification

Haedam Co, in South Korea, has become the world’s first laver seaweed producer to achieve certification against the ASC-MSC Seaweed Standard. The Haedam Co farm is located on the small island of Wido, off the western coast of Korea. The company’s laver seaweed is sold as part of the Pulmuone brand and the crispy seaweed snacks and seasoned laver are exported to Europe and the USA.
Agricultureyourstephenvilletx.com

Grazing cattle can reduce agriculture’s carbon footprint

Ruminant animals like cattle contribute to the maintenance of healthy soils and grasslands, and proper grazing management can reduce the industry’s carbon emissions and overall footprint, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientist. Richard Teague, Ph.D., professor emeritus in the Department Rangeland, Wildlife and Fisheries Management and senior scientist...
Environmentthefishsite.com

The drive to develop more sustainable aquafeeds

The Aquafeed Technology Centre (ATC), where researchers and the aquaculture industry will work together towards producing more environmentally friendly fish feed, has been officially opened by Norway’s Minister of Fisheries. More than 70 percent of the greenhouse gas emissions produced by farmed salmon comes from fish feed. Every year, the...
Agriculturefooddive.com

Environmental stewardship and leading for the future of food

U.S. soybean farmers take great pride in caring for the land they farm. Through a long-held ethic of leaving their farms and resources in better shape for the next generation and a more holistic understanding of conservation science, for decades, farmers have embraced environmental sustainability in a manner strikingly consistent with how we think of sustainability today.
Industrythefishsite.com

BioMar continues its growth trajectory in second quarter

BioMar reports steady growth in both volume and revenue during Q2 of 2021, but notes decreased sales in salmon segment and increases in prices for raw materials and logistics. BioMar reports an increase in volumes sold in all divisions except Salmon. The increase of volumes sold in Europe and Australia were counterbalanced by a decrease in volumes sold in Chile due several factors including the reduced biomass, the algae bloom and a local strike in one of the three production facilities. The increase in total volumes sold was 4 percent compared to Q2 of 2020.
CharitiesBirmingham Star

World Food Programme warns of growing hunger in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 16 (ANI): The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that Afghan people are facing hunger in the war-torn country. A United Nations assessment of the food security and nutrition situation in Afghanistan finds one in three Afghans face acute food insecurity. That means an estimated 14 million people in the war-torn country are barely able to meet their daily minimum food needs, reported Voice of America (VOA).

Comments / 0

Community Policy