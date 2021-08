The internet is full of amazing quotations, but the one that always gets me is, "You can't please everyone; you're not a Nutella Jar." I have always found the saying fascinating since Nutella controls over 54% of the global market for chocolate spreads. But while Nutella has mastered the art of pleasing "everyone," copying that approach is the biggest mistake any business could ever make. History teaches us that if you market to everyone, you are headed straight for disaster.