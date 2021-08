MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Masks in class will be the topic of discussion at the Broward School Board meeting Tuesday. “If nothing else came in to play, I would say mandatory masks for the first couple of weeks, until we get a grip on the numbers and start to see how having 100% of our students back in school, how that affects the protocols that we have,” explained school board member Debbi Hixon. The Broward School Board voted unanimously about two weeks ago to make masks mandatory in school, until at least after Labor Day. However, shortly after, Gov. Ron DeSantis came out with...