Delta Variant In Mercer County

A 133rd person in Adams County has died of COVID-19. That's according to the latest data posted Wednesday by the Adams County Health Department on its' COVID-19 dashboard. The Illinois Department of Public Health also says that a 33rd Hancock County resident has died of the virus. The Health Department says that 103 new cases of the virus were confirmed Wednesday in Adams County. Around 725 people in the County now have active cases of the virus. That's the highest number of active cases since the spike in new cases started in June. The dashboard says that 53 people are hospitalized, including 10 in the ICU. The County's seven-day positivity rate is back up to 8 per cent.