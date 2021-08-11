Delta Variant In Mercer County

Locally, we are finding more options of where to get a COVID vaccine! Let's take a look at the latest numbers from the Victoria County Health Department and the numbers continue to go up. As of 8/17/21, there was a total of 64 new cases bringing the number of active cases to 637. The hospitalization rate is 26.30%. A total of 87.42 of the active cases are on unvaccinated individuals. Over the past several months, the delta variant of COVID-19 has spread quickly across the Country and Victoria County. Vaccinations are readily available through the City of Victoria Health Department and various stores. Even Victoria College has a free vaccination clinic coming up.
