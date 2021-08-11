Cancel
Public Health

Delta Variant In Mercer County

wrmj.com
 8 days ago

Mercer County Health Department administrator Carla Ewing confirming that the COVID-19 Delta variant has been confirmed in Mercer County. 42.8 percent of the county is fully vaccinated against COVID. 79-percent of the 65 and older population is fully vaccinated.

Mercer County School District’s Return To Learn Plan Includes Masks

The Mercer County School Board adopts an amended return to learn plan. The action taken at a special meeting Thursday night following over 30-minutes of public comment. The district’s plan will follow the Governor’s latest executive order, requiring masks for students and staff while indoors. Not an easy decision says Unit 404 board president Mike Bowns.
