Revolver has an exclusive, limited-edition "orange and black" vinyl variant of the Halloween Kills soundtrack. It's limited to 500 — order yours now!. John Carpenter is the master of horror, a title he lives up to both onscreen, as a movie director, and on record, as a music composer. His scores are the thing of legend: sinister, minimalist synthwave masterpieces as gorgeous as they are menacing. Up next for Carpenter is the soundtrack to Halloween Kills, the sequel to 2018's hit reboot, Halloween, starring franchise icon Jamie Lee Curtis. Both the movie and the soundtrack album are due out October 15th, and in order to build even more suspense leading up to that date, Carpenter has offered up the lead single off the LP, the aptly titled "Unkillable," which was created with his musical partners in crime Cody Carpenter (John's son) and Daniel Davies. Listen to the chilling theme above.