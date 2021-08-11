Cancel
Ohio State

Applications available for Women Leading OHIO program

By Isaac Miller
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn early-career faculty and staff development program titled Women Leading OHIO will begin in the fall and is currently open for applications. Women’s Center Director Dr. M. Geneva Murray said the program will take place virtually on Fridays from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. from October until April. While the program will be held virtually, there will be opportunities for in-person engagement available to Athens participants.

