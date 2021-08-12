Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former Seminole player and coach Dexter Carter remembers Bobby Bowden

By Mike Jakucionis
WRDW-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dexter Carter, a Baxley, Georgia native, recently moved to the CSRA. Carter suited up for Bobby Bowden and Florida State from 1986 to 1989 in the beginning phases of the Florida State dynasty era, winning four Bowl games in four years. He was the most outstanding player in the 1990 Senior Bowl and was then drafted in the first round of the 1990 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He enjoyed a seven year NFL career which saw him as part of the 1994-95 Super Bowl XXIX winning team. Carter made his way back to the Seminoles for the 2007, 2008, and 2009 seasons at the end of Bowden’s career. Carter sat down with WRDW Sports Director Mike Jakucionis for a one-on-one interview to remember the legacy of Bobby Bowden.

www.wrdw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leroy Butler
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Bobby Bowden
Person
Dexter Carter
Person
Nick Saban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Wrdw Wagt Rrb#Csra#Nfl Draft#Seminoles#Wrdw Sports#Florida State#Heisman Trophy#Pop Warner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Florida StatePosted by
On3.com

Deion Sanders on the passing of Bobby Bowden

Deion Sanders played for Bobby Bowden at Florida State from 1985 to 1988. This morning, Sanders remembered his former head coach following his passing. “God bless the Bowden family, friends and loved ones,” tweeted Sanders. “My prayers are with you. I’ve lost one of the best coaches I’ve ever had.”
College SportsNew York Post

Nick Saban has perfect response to Deion Sanders’ media drama

Nick Saban has won seven national championships – one with LSU and six with Alabama – and is perhaps the most well-known name in college football. But if you are addressing him, you can call him whatever you’d like. “Look, I respond to just about anything, and I’ve been called...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

How Nick Saban Spent His First Big Bonus Check is Inspirational

Nick Saban’s contract makes him the unofficial governor of Alabama. Saban, who is in the midst of leading potentially the greatest sports dynasty of all time, is put on a pedestal for his football acumen, but there is an incredible human being behind the stern-faced Crimson Tide leader. Before Alabama,...
Buford, GAgwinnettprepsports.com

Buford star Jake Pope commits to Alabama Crimson Tide, Nick Saban

One of the state’s most coveted football recruits made his college decision Monday night in front of family and friends at Buford High School. Buford senior Jake Pope committed to Alabama and head coach Nick Saban during a gathering in the Wolves’ team meeting room that was brodcast live by Fox 5 Atlanta. He chose the Crimson Tide over his other finalists Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Ohio State.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

Without intention or effort Nick Saban may have killed the Big 12

Nick Saban’s obsession with building organizations, teams, players and men leaves no time to focus on destroying anything. Saban’s extraordinary results have damaged the careers of opposing coaches and diminished the programs those coaches led – but only as byproducts of Alabama Crimson Tide success. Contrary to opinions from jealous...
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

The SDS Crystal Ball: Predicting every Alabama football game for 2021

Editor’s note: Saturday Down South’s annual Crystal Ball series begins today with Alabama. We’ll stay with the SEC West all week. Next week, we’ll predict every game for every SEC East team. Even for Nick Saban, that was something. Taking all the moving pieces of COVID and somehow cranking out...
Alabama Statetdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban, Alabama’s 2021 freshmen class had fun on Lake Tuscaloosa

Alabama football is now ready for preseason camp. Except for 2020, each freshmen class of the Nick Saban era received an opportunity to have fun on Lake Tuscaloosa. The Coronavirus pandemic kept the 2020 class from the action, but this year’s group of freshmen had a blast. Players rode golf charts through the woods, rode on Saban’s boat, took turns on jet skis, and some fell off the inner tubes into the water.

Comments / 0

Community Policy