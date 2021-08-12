Former Seminole player and coach Dexter Carter remembers Bobby Bowden

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dexter Carter, a Baxley, Georgia native, recently moved to the CSRA. Carter suited up for Bobby Bowden and Florida State from 1986 to 1989 in the beginning phases of the Florida State dynasty era, winning four Bowl games in four years. He was the most outstanding player in the 1990 Senior Bowl and was then drafted in the first round of the 1990 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He enjoyed a seven year NFL career which saw him as part of the 1994-95 Super Bowl XXIX winning team. Carter made his way back to the Seminoles for the 2007, 2008, and 2009 seasons at the end of Bowden’s career. Carter sat down with WRDW Sports Director Mike Jakucionis for a one-on-one interview to remember the legacy of Bobby Bowden.