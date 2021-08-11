Fuga: Melodies of Steel Review

They say that moving house is the most stressful thing that you can do. However, it can also be a lot of fun, if you do it in the virtual world that is. Get Packed: Fully Loaded looks to create this experience, in a similar way to Team17’s Moving Out. Get Packed was originally released for Google Stadia, however this “fully loaded” edition is an expanded version of the game, boasting a new campaign and content which has inevitably come to PC and console.