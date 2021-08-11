Cancel
Fuga: Melodies of Steel Review

By James Birks
thexboxhub.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhenever developers CyberConnect2 are associated with a project, you know it’s in good hands; after all, they have a portfolio consisting of Asura’s Wrath, numerous Naruto Shippuden titles, and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, to name but a few of their best known works. Their latest offering however, Fuga: Melodies of Steel, has arrived with very little fanfare. It’s a turn-based strategy RPG set in the Little Tail Bronx universe, which already includes the likes of Solatorobo: Red the Hunter and Little Tail Story. Could Fuga: Melodies of Steel be a sleeper hit that packs a punch, or is it flying under the radar for good reason?

www.thexboxhub.com

